DaVita Inc [DVA] Is Currently 5.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DaVita Inc [NYSE: DVA] surged by $4.72 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $88.775 during the day while it closed the day at $84.81. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that DaVita Inc. 3rd Quarter 2023 Results.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We delivered another strong quarter,” said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc. “We began the year by making progress earlier than expected across many of our key operating priorities, and that momentum has continued into the third quarter. We have balanced a strong focus on near-term operating discipline, while continuing to invest in future growth. At the same time, we’re creating a differentiated experience for our teammates, and delivering the highest standard of care for our patients.”.

DaVita Inc stock has also gained 9.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DVA stock has declined by -21.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.57% and gained 13.58% year-on date.

The market cap for DVA stock reached $7.74 billion, with 90.41 million shares outstanding and 90.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, DVA reached a trading volume of 4554025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DaVita Inc [DVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVA shares is $108.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DaVita Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DaVita Inc is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DVA stock trade performance evaluation

DaVita Inc [DVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, DVA shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for DaVita Inc [DVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.06, while it was recorded at 80.23 for the last single week of trading, and 91.22 for the last 200 days.

DaVita Inc [DVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DaVita Inc [DVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +22.98. DaVita Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.71.

Return on Total Capital for DVA is now 9.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DaVita Inc [DVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,659.70. Additionally, DVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,571.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DaVita Inc [DVA] managed to generate an average of $7,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.DaVita Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DaVita Inc [DVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DaVita Inc go to 12.06%.

DaVita Inc [DVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.