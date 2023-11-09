CubeSmart [CUBE] fell -8.10% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] gained 2.72% or 0.98 points to close at $36.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3279678 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CubeSmart Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

“Our third quarter performance reflects the geographic and demographic quality of our portfolio. Our urban markets have outperformed, led by New York City, as demand and pricing are more stable and less impacted by the single-family home sales market,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “As post-pandemic demand trends normalize and macroeconomic conditions remain volatile, our seasoned management team is maintaining our focus on maximizing revenues, controlling our costs, and providing outstanding customer service.”.

It opened the trading session at $36.91, the shares rose to $37.34 and dropped to $36.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CUBE points out that the company has recorded -19.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CUBE reached to a volume of 3279678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $43.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.37.

Trading performance analysis for CUBE stock

CubeSmart [CUBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, CUBE shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.94, while it was recorded at 35.98 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.85.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.29. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $103,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CubeSmart [CUBE]

The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CUBE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CUBE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.