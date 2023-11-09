CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] Stock trading around $58.58 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] jumped around 7.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $58.58 at the close of the session, up 13.57%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CRISPR Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

-Advisory Committee meeting for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) for the treatment of severe sickle cell disease (SCD) completed October 31, 2023; exa-cel assigned Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of December 8, 2023 for SCD-.

-Exa-cel assigned PDUFA target action date of March 30, 2024 for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT)-.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock is now 44.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRSP Stock saw the intraday high of $58.81 and lowest of $51.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.00, which means current price is +56.01% above from all time high which was touched on 05/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, CRSP reached a trading volume of 3858588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $86.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.27.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.48. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 36.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.15 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.91, while it was recorded at 50.22 for the last single week of trading, and 51.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -56190.40 and a Gross Margin at -11120.53. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54271.70.

Return on Total Capital for CRSP is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.01. Additionally, CRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] managed to generate an average of -$1,419,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

