Clear Secure Inc [YOU] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $24

Clear Secure Inc [NYSE: YOU] surged by $1.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.00 during the day while it closed the day at $19.35. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:05 AM that CLEAR Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend, Special Dividend and an Increase to its Share Repurchase Authorization.

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) (“CLEAR” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, up from $0.07 last quarter, and a special cash dividend of $0.55 per share, each payable on November 22, 2023 to holders of record of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock as of the close of business on November 16, 2023.

The Company will fund the payment of the dividends from proportionate cash distributions by its subsidiary.

Clear Secure Inc stock has also gained 13.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YOU stock has declined by -15.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.00% and lost -28.88% year-on date.

The market cap for YOU stock reached $1.74 billion, with 87.76 million shares outstanding and 81.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, YOU reached a trading volume of 4471133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Secure Inc [YOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

Clear Secure Inc [YOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.82. With this latest performance, YOU shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for Clear Secure Inc [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 18.03 for the last single week of trading, and 23.76 for the last 200 days.

Clear Secure Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Clear Secure Inc [YOU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YOU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YOU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.