Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] moved up 12.32: Why It’s Important

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.24%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Brüush Announces Notice from Nasdaq for Continued Listing.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), today announced that it has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on October 2, 2023 that is has been granted an exception for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq earlier this year notifying the Company that based on the Company’s stockholders’ equity as reported in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2023, the Company did not meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement (“Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”), or the alternatives of market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Rule”).

Over the last 12 months, BRSH stock dropped by -99.08%. The one-year Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.86. The average equity rating for BRSH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.32 million, with 1.59 million shares outstanding and 1.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, BRSH stock reached a trading volume of 5881114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.24. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -77.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.45 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9828, while it was recorded at 0.2060 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3932 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bruush Oral Care Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -347.66 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] managed to generate an average of -$796,843 per employee.Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.