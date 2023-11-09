Biolase Inc [BIOL] is -97.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Biolase Inc [NASDAQ: BIOL] loss -6.65% on the last trading session, reaching $1.48 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Landmark Study Performed by the Independent McGuire Institute Confirms Positive 12 Month Clinical Outcomes for BIOLASE REPAIR® Perio Protocol.

Validates BIOLASE REPAIR® Perio Protocol is a Superior Alternative as it pertains to patient reported outcomes.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BIOLASE, Inc.(NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced groundbreaking findings from a 12-month follow-up to a clinical trial performed at The McGuire Institute™. The findings will be published in the November 2023 issue of the Journal of Periodontology. The pioneering study was designed to meet the stringent American Association of Periodontology Best Evidence Consensus (BEC) standards, and is the first-of-its-kind study to compare BIOLASE’s REPAIR® Perio protocol to the traditional minimally invasive surgical technique (MIST) treatment of moderate to severe generalized periodontitis.

BIOL stock price has been found in the range of $1.45 to $1.84.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 221.97K shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 7402577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biolase Inc [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Biolase Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biolase Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

Trading performance analysis for BIOL stock

Biolase Inc [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.20. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.55 for Biolase Inc [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1436, while it was recorded at 1.6050 for the last single week of trading, and 17.8503 for the last 200 days.

Biolase Inc [BIOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biolase Inc [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Biolase Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.09.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -82.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biolase Inc [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.88. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biolase Inc [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$149,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Biolase Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Biolase Inc [BIOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biolase Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Biolase Inc [BIOL]

The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BIOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BIOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.