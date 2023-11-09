Ascendiant Capital Markets lifts Society Pass Inc [SOPA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Society Pass Inc [NASDAQ: SOPA] price plunged by -5.33 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM that Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) / NusaTrip Inc Expands Geographic Coverage Through Strategic Partnership with China-based Guangzhou Junwei International Travel Service Co. Ltd to Enhance Travel Experience for Customers in Southeast Asia and China.

Founded in 2008 as a leading travel consolidator focused on the Chinese B2B market, Jun Wei possesses strong relationships with Chinese airlines and travel agencies and offers significant pricing promotions and flight choices for its partners and customers. Under this partnership, NusaTrip and Jun Wei leverage their respective expertise in the SEA and China markets to create innovative solutions that streamline booking processes, improve customer service, and provide personalized travel recommendations. Both NusaTrip and Jun Wei are looking at co-branding services in the medium term to jointly market to their customer bases. By fusing NusaTrip’s extensive travel services in SEA and Jun Wei’s access to the Chinese flight sector, this partnership aims to provide unmatched convenience and deliver exceptional value to regional and international travelers in Asia Pacific.

A sum of 8244090 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 461.55K shares. Society Pass Inc shares reached a high of $0.362 and dropped to a low of $0.2701 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The one-year SOPA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.82. The average equity rating for SOPA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Society Pass Inc [SOPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOPA shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Society Pass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

SOPA Stock Performance Analysis:

Society Pass Inc [SOPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.61. With this latest performance, SOPA shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.18 for Society Pass Inc [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3635, while it was recorded at 0.3124 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6877 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Society Pass Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Inc [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -543.98 and a Gross Margin at -41.54. Society Pass Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -599.52.

Return on Total Capital for SOPA is now -112.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -124.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Society Pass Inc [SOPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.82. Additionally, SOPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Society Pass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Society Pass Inc [SOPA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SOPA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SOPA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.