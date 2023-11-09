ArcelorMittal [MT] moved down -1.05: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] traded at a low on 11/08/23, posting a -1.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.72. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:10 AM that ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the publication of its third quarter 2023 sell-side analyst consensus figures.

6 November 2023, 14:10 CET.

ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its third quarter 2023 sell-side analysts’ consensus figures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3338473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ArcelorMittal stands at 1.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for MT stock reached $19.07 billion, with 839.24 million shares outstanding and 839.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 3338473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $32.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.13, while it was recorded at 23.09 for the last single week of trading, and 27.12 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.98. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of $57,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for ArcelorMittal [MT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ArcelorMittal go to -12.06%.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal [MT]

The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.