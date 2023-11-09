Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] price surged by 0.48 percent to reach at $0.8. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be listened to live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com.

A sum of 3441033 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.29M shares. Analog Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $170.50 and dropped to a low of $167.50 until finishing in the latest session at $168.91.

The one-year ADI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.88. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $200.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.30, while it was recorded at 167.37 for the last single week of trading, and 182.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $112,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -0.58%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.