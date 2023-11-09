Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM] is 31.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Akamai Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: AKAM] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $110.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that AKAMAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Third quarter revenue of $965 million, up 9% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*.

Security and compute revenue represented 61% of total revenue in the third quarter and combined grew 20% year-over-year and 19% when adjusted for foreign exchange*.

Akamai Technologies Inc represents 156.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.77 billion with the latest information. AKAM stock price has been found in the range of $107.61 to $111.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, AKAM reached a trading volume of 3951503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $117.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for AKAM stock

Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.15 for Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.84, while it was recorded at 108.33 for the last single week of trading, and 91.30 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.03. Akamai Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.81. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $53,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Akamai Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc go to 11.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Akamai Technologies Inc [AKAM]

The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AKAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.