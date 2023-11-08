Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZNTL] Is Currently -18.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ZNTL] loss -18.27% or -2.28 points to close at $10.20 with a heavy trading volume of 7521556 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 7:18 AM that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Updates.

Updated data from azenosertib monotherapy study with longer follow up shows 37% ORR and mPFS of 6.5 months in heavily pretreated ovarian and uterine serous carcinoma patients.

Azenosertib programs on track for first NDA submission in a gynecologic malignancy in 2026.

It opened the trading session at $12.00, the shares rose to $12.33 and dropped to $9.7407, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZNTL points out that the company has recorded -55.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 15.7% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 773.86K shares, ZNTL reached to a volume of 7521556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZNTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNTL shares is $39.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32.

Trading performance analysis for ZNTL stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZNTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.65. With this latest performance, ZNTL shares dropped by -47.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.74 for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZNTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.52 for the last 200 days.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZNTL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZNTL is now -50.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZNTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, ZNTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZNTL] managed to generate an average of -$1,517,987 per employee.Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.97 and a Current Ratio set at 8.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZNTL]

The top three institutional holders of ZNTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZNTL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZNTL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.