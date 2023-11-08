why Upwork Inc [UPWK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.40

- Advertisements -

Upwork Inc [NASDAQ: UPWK] price surged by 6.13 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Upwork Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and WebcastUpwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2023 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com.

A sum of 3897420 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.93M shares. Upwork Inc shares reached a high of $12.115 and dropped to a low of $11.349 until finishing in the latest session at $12.02.

The one-year UPWK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.53. The average equity rating for UPWK stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upwork Inc [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Upwork Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 298.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.06.

UPWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Upwork Inc [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.07. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Upwork Inc [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.99, while it was recorded at 11.10 for the last single week of trading, and 11.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upwork Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.86 and a Gross Margin at +74.06. Upwork Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.82. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$105,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Upwork Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.06 and a Current Ratio set at 3.06.

Upwork Inc [UPWK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.