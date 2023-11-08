why Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.66

- Advertisements -

Suncor Energy, Inc. [NYSE: SU] price plunged by -4.58 percent to reach at -$1.54. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Social Investment at Suncor- 2023 Report on Sustainability.

We broke new ground when we first began publicly reporting our sustainability performance in the mid-1990s. Twenty-eight years later, our Report on Sustainability and its companion publication, the Climate Report, continue the practice of disclosing our progress in more than a dozen areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Read more on our ESG progress in our reports here.

Suncor contributes to the communities where we operate by making direct investments to support social, economic and environmental solutions through Suncor, Petro-Canada™ and Syncrude.

A sum of 5745624 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.72M shares. Suncor Energy, Inc. shares reached a high of $33.10 and dropped to a low of $31.96 until finishing in the latest session at $32.06.

The one-year SU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.16. The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Suncor Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy, Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.83, while it was recorded at 33.26 for the last single week of trading, and 31.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

SU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy, Inc. go to -8.00%.

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.