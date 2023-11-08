why Baker Hughes Co [BKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.59

- Advertisements -

Baker Hughes Co [NASDAQ: BKR] price plunged by -3.09 percent to reach at -$1.08. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $750,000 to Charities Nominated by Employees.

Global nonprofit organizations chosen for grants support range of humanitarian causes.

Baker Hughes’ employee resource groups bring employees together based on personal characteristics, life experiences and shared interests.

A sum of 9553443 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.37M shares. Baker Hughes Co shares reached a high of $34.58 and dropped to a low of $33.81 until finishing in the latest session at $33.86.

The one-year BKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.59. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 1.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Co [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $41.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Co is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Baker Hughes Co [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.45, while it was recorded at 34.87 for the last single week of trading, and 32.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baker Hughes Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Co [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Co [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.40. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Co [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$10,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baker Hughes Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

BKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Co go to 43.70%.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.