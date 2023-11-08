Western Digital Corp. [WDC] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Western Digital Corp. [NASDAQ: WDC] closed the trading session at $43.09 on 11/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.44, while the highest price level was $43.25. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 2:35 AM that Western Digital Announces Upsize And Pricing Of $1.4 Billion Convertible Notes Offering.

Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC) (“Western Digital”) today announced that it has priced its offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”), reflecting an increase of $100 million over the previously announced offering size. Western Digital granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase, during the 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $200 million principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to be completed on November 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Western Digital and will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis by each of Western Digital’s wholly-owned subsidiaries from time to time guaranteeing Western Digital’s 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) (initially, Western Digital Technologies, Inc.) or that is a guarantor or obligor with respect to certain refinancing indebtedness with respect to the 2026 Notes. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2024. The notes will mature on November 15, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.58 percent and weekly performance of 7.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, WDC reached to a volume of 5719624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Digital Corp. [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $49.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corp. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27.

WDC stock trade performance evaluation

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Western Digital Corp. [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.85, while it was recorded at 42.63 for the last single week of trading, and 39.87 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corp. [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +18.25. Western Digital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corp. [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.87. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corp. [WDC] managed to generate an average of -$32,189 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Western Digital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC]: Institutional Ownership

