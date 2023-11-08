Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Coherent Corp [COHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Coherent Corp [NYSE: COHR] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.88%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Coherent Corp. Releases First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

A conference call to discuss these results with Chair and CEO Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., and members of the management team will be held on November 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, COHR stock rose by 2.59%. The one-year Coherent Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.34. The average equity rating for COHR stock is currently 1.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.97 billion, with 139.58 million shares outstanding and 129.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, COHR stock reached a trading volume of 4147950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coherent Corp [COHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHR shares is $42.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Coherent Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherent Corp is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.84.

COHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Coherent Corp [COHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.88. With this latest performance, COHR shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for Coherent Corp [COHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.36, while it was recorded at 31.77 for the last single week of trading, and 38.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coherent Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coherent Corp [COHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Coherent Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.03.

Return on Total Capital for COHR is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coherent Corp [COHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.44. Additionally, COHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coherent Corp [COHR] managed to generate an average of -$9,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Coherent Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.01.

COHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coherent Corp go to -3.37%.

Coherent Corp [COHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.