Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Angi Inc [ANGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Angi Inc [NASDAQ: ANGI] closed the trading session at $1.66 on 11/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.63, while the highest price level was $1.76. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM that IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s Website.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its third quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and Angi Inc. will host a conference call to discuss both companies’ respective third quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and CEO and Chairman of Angi Inc., and Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC, will participate.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the IAC site at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.36 percent and weekly performance of 3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 643.43K shares, ANGI reached to a volume of 4903373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Angi Inc [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $4.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Angi Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

ANGI stock trade performance evaluation

Angi Inc [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Angi Inc [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9474, while it was recorded at 1.6380 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6099 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc [ANGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.15 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Angi Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.79.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Angi Inc [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.88. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Angi Inc [ANGI] managed to generate an average of -$27,924 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Angi Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Angi Inc [ANGI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ANGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ANGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.