Wall Street Analyst Initiated Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] traded at a low on 11/07/23, posting a -2.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.68. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on November 29, 2023.

On November 29, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, will release its third quarter 2023 earnings results.

Additionally, Petco executives will host a conference call at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s financial and operating performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4478052 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stands at 6.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.05%.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $985.36 million, with 228.34 million shares outstanding and 150.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 4478052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, WOOF shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.