Wall Street Analyst Initiated Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] closed the trading session at $174.16 on 11/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $167.50, while the highest price level was $188.98. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Celsius Holdings, Inc., Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record third quarter revenue of $385 million, up 104% from $188 million in Q3 2022.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

North America revenue increased 107% to $371 million, up from $180 million in Q3 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.40 percent and weekly performance of 14.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, CELH reached to a volume of 6715455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $207.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 9.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 102.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 135.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.36.

CELH stock trade performance evaluation

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.51. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.74, while it was recorded at 168.57 for the last single week of trading, and 134.46 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.14 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. Celsius Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.65.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -29.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] managed to generate an average of -$578,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.36 and a Current Ratio set at 3.93.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.