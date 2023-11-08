Wall Street Analyst Downgrade New Relic Inc [NEWR]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

New Relic Inc [NYSE: NEWR] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $87.01 during the day while it closed the day at $86.99. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that New Relic Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Francisco Partners and TPG.

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the acquisition of New Relic by Francisco Partners and TPG in a special meeting held yesterday. As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement, New Relic stockholders will receive $87.00 per share in cash for each share of New Relic common stock that they own.

More than 99% of votes cast at the meeting were voted in favor of the transaction. New Relic will file the final vote results, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

New Relic Inc stock has also gained 0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEWR stock has inclined by 3.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.10% and gained 54.10% year-on date.

The market cap for NEWR stock reached $6.18 billion, with 69.53 million shares outstanding and 65.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, NEWR reached a trading volume of 4222489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Relic Inc [NEWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $87.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for New Relic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEWR in the course of the last twelve months was 80.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

NEWR stock trade performance evaluation

New Relic Inc [NEWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, NEWR shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.40 for New Relic Inc [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.81, while it was recorded at 86.89 for the last single week of trading, and 76.33 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc [NEWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Relic Inc [NEWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.79 and a Gross Margin at +73.56. New Relic Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.47.

Return on Total Capital for NEWR is now -16.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Relic Inc [NEWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.37. Additionally, NEWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Relic Inc [NEWR] managed to generate an average of -$67,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.New Relic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

New Relic Inc [NEWR]: Institutional Ownership

