Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dropbox Inc [DBX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dropbox Inc [NASDAQ: DBX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.56%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Dropbox Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Third Quarter Revenue of $633.0 Million, up 7.1% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 8.3% year-over-year.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $255.9 Million and Free Cash Flow of $246.5 Million.

Over the last 12 months, DBX stock rose by 20.98%. The one-year Dropbox Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.93. The average equity rating for DBX stock is currently 2.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.00 billion, with 267.20 million shares outstanding and 256.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, DBX stock reached a trading volume of 4147105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dropbox Inc [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $30.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dropbox Inc [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Dropbox Inc [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.13, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dropbox Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.89. Dropbox Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.08. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc [DBX] managed to generate an average of $177,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dropbox Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DBX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc go to 14.60%.

Dropbox Inc [DBX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.