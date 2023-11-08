Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] moved down -80.62: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: VTYX] traded at a low on 11/07/23, posting a -80.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.73. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ventyx Biosciences Announces Results from the Phase 2 Trial of VTX958 in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis and Provides Corporate Update.

VTX958 225 mg BID and 300 mg BID doses achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint (PASI 75) and all key secondary endpoints at Week 16.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Efficacy results did not meet the internal target to support further development of VTX958 in psoriasis; Ventyx to terminate Phase 2 trials of VTX958 in plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 39150852 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ventyx Biosciences Inc stands at 10.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.27%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for VTYX stock reached $160.28 million, with 56.98 million shares outstanding and 43.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 804.36K shares, VTYX reached a trading volume of 39150852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $25.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc is set at 2.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66.

How has VTYX stock performed recently?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -81.07. With this latest performance, VTYX shares dropped by -90.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 14.38 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.17, while it was recorded at 12.27 for the last single week of trading, and 33.89 for the last 200 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTYX is now -35.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.44. Additionally, VTYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,837,729 per employee.Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.31 and a Current Ratio set at 17.31.

Insider trade positions for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]

The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.