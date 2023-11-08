Under Armour Inc [UA] moved up 0.60: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UA] closed the trading session at $6.70 on 11/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.65, while the highest price level was $6.88. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM that DE’AARON FOX SIGNS WITH CURRY BRAND.

Stephen Curry, Curry Brand, and Under Armour announce the signing of the Sacramento Point Guard as the first signature athlete to join Curry Brand.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced today that Sacramento Kings Point Guard, De’Aaron Fox, has signed as the first signature athlete with Curry Brand, for a multi-year partnership. Together, De’Aaron, Stephen, and Curry Brand will partner to collaborate and expand Curry Brand’s reach across the basketball space and beyond. With a shared respect and a joint passion for making an impact on and off the court, the All-Stars will evolve their relationship from competitors to partners.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.89 percent and weekly performance of 4.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, UA reached to a volume of 3870632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $9.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Under Armour Inc [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.12. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc [UA] managed to generate an average of $25,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc [UA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc [UA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.