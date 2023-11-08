Twilio Inc [TWLO] Revenue clocked in at $4.05 billion, up 13.17% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] traded at a high on 11/07/23, posting a 4.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.41. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Most Companies Are Already Using AI in Marketing Campaigns — Over Half Plan to Spend Even More in 2024.

Chatbots are the most popular AI-powered marketing tool today, but companies recognize the opportunity to do more — and are prioritizing data quality in order to get there.

New research from Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, shows that AI automation has emerged as the primary means by which businesses are looking to grow revenues and operate efficiently.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4191818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twilio Inc stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $10.04 billion, with 176.36 million shares outstanding and 171.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 4191818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $67.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.34.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.06, while it was recorded at 53.08 for the last single week of trading, and 60.74 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.85 and a Current Ratio set at 5.85.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc [TWLO]

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.