Stifel lifts CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.99 during the day while it closed the day at $11.66. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

“CCC delivered strong third quarter results, highlighted by 11% year-over-year revenue growth, 19% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%. Our solid performance reflects positive momentum across our business from continuing to deliver new, high-ROI solutions that improve the operating efficiency and consumer experience of our customers’ mission-critical workflows,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock has also gained 8.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCCS stock has inclined by 11.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.29% and gained 34.02% year-on date.

The market cap for CCCS stock reached $7.37 billion, with 622.07 million shares outstanding and 156.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 4220798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 45.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.95.

CCCS stock trade performance evaluation

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.81 and a Gross Margin at +63.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for CCCS is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.81. Additionally, CCCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] managed to generate an average of $13,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 3.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: Institutional Ownership

