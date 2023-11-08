Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] moved up 36.61: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Singular Genomics Systems Inc [NASDAQ: OMIC] gained 36.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:22 PM that Singular Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 14, 2023.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-888-506-0062 for domestic callers or 1-973-528-0011 for international callers and using conference ID 616134 approximately five minutes prior to the start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at investor.singulargenomics.com, in the Presentations & Events section.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc represents 71.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.39 million with the latest information. OMIC stock price has been found in the range of $0.4016 to $0.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 215.56K shares, OMIC reached a trading volume of 11207756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMIC shares is $0.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Singular Genomics Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Singular Genomics Systems Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

Trading performance analysis for OMIC stock

Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.89. With this latest performance, OMIC shares gained by 48.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.63 for Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3901, while it was recorded at 0.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0263 for the last 200 days.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12220.52 and a Gross Margin at -791.63. Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11879.61.

Return on Total Capital for OMIC is now -28.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.60. Additionally, OMIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] managed to generate an average of -$330,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.15 and a Current Ratio set at 16.18.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Singular Genomics Systems Inc go to 11.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]

The top three institutional holders of OMIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OMIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OMIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.