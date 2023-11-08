Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] Revenue clocked in at $409.77 million, down -34.21% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: SHLS] jumped around 0.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.23 at the close of the session, up 3.71%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023.

– Record Quarterly Revenue of $134.2 million, up 48% Year-Over-Year –.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

– Gross Margin of 10.5% Significantly Impacted by $50.2 million Wire Insulation Shrinkback Expenses –.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc stock is now -34.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHLS Stock saw the intraday high of $16.32 and lowest of $15.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.43, which means current price is +13.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 4110537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $29.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

How has SHLS stock performed recently?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, SHLS shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.85, while it was recorded at 15.51 for the last single week of trading, and 22.14 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.30 and a Gross Margin at +37.27. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.03.

Return on Total Capital for SHLS is now 16.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 86.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.56. Additionally, SHLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] managed to generate an average of $152,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Earnings analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc go to 37.40%.

Insider trade positions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]

The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.