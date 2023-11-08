Scotiabank lifts Aura Biosciences Inc [AURA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Aura Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: AURA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -32.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.07%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 10:02 PM that Aura Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (“Aura”) (Nasdaq: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to Aura are expected to be $99.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Aura has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Leerink Partners, TD Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, AURA stock dropped by -38.37%. The one-year Aura Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.92. The average equity rating for AURA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $282.63 million, with 37.77 million shares outstanding and 29.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.45K shares, AURA stock reached a trading volume of 3892729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aura Biosciences Inc [AURA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AURA shares is $27.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Aura Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aura Biosciences Inc is set at 1.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

AURA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aura Biosciences Inc [AURA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, AURA shares dropped by -13.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Aura Biosciences Inc [AURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aura Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AURA is now -32.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aura Biosciences Inc [AURA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.66. Additionally, AURA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aura Biosciences Inc [AURA] managed to generate an average of -$839,471 per employee.Aura Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.69 and a Current Ratio set at 18.69.

Aura Biosciences Inc [AURA] Institutonal Ownership Details

