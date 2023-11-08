Salesforce Inc [CRM] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $232

- Advertisements -

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] traded at a high on 11/07/23, posting a 2.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $211.84. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 7:59 AM that Accenture and Salesforce Collaborate to Help Life Sciences Companies Create Differentiation with Data and AI.

To help life sciences companies create sustainable value and drive growth, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are investing in the development of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud including new innovations, assets and accelerators, powered by data and artificial intelligence (AI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106302240/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5445081 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Salesforce Inc stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for CRM stock reached $206.12 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 940.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 5445081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salesforce Inc [CRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $256.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has CRM stock performed recently?

Salesforce Inc [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Salesforce Inc [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.99, while it was recorded at 207.75 for the last single week of trading, and 201.10 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.09. Salesforce Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.66.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salesforce Inc [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.50. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salesforce Inc [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Salesforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Salesforce Inc [CRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 26.35%.

Insider trade positions for Salesforce Inc [CRM]

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.