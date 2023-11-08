Rover Group Inc [ROVR] Is Currently 23.03 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Rover Group Inc [NASDAQ: ROVR] closed the trading session at $7.96 on 11/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.50, while the highest price level was $8.40. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Rover to Participate at D.A. Davidson Technology Summit.

Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will host 1×1 meetings at the following investor conference:.

D.A. Davidson Technology SummitDate: Thursday, November 16, 2023Location: New York.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 116.89 percent and weekly performance of 23.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, ROVR reached to a volume of 7876330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rover Group Inc [ROVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Rover Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROVR in the course of the last twelve months was 137.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.84.

ROVR stock trade performance evaluation

Rover Group Inc [ROVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.41. With this latest performance, ROVR shares gained by 24.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for Rover Group Inc [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Rover Group Inc [ROVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rover Group Inc [ROVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.38 and a Gross Margin at +72.99. Rover Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.63.

Return on Total Capital for ROVR is now -3.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rover Group Inc [ROVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.09. Additionally, ROVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rover Group Inc [ROVR] managed to generate an average of -$43,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Rover Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.84 and a Current Ratio set at 2.84.

Rover Group Inc [ROVR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROVR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROVR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.