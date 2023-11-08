Robert W. Baird lifts Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Transmedics Group Inc [NASDAQ: TMDX] gained 51.18% or 20.57 points to close at $60.76 with a heavy trading volume of 8547416 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that TransMedics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $57.00, the shares rose to $68.4653 and dropped to $56.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMDX points out that the company has recorded -19.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 816.04K shares, TMDX reached to a volume of 8547416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMDX shares is $83.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Transmedics Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transmedics Group Inc is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.84.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for TMDX stock

Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.11. With this latest performance, TMDX shares gained by 26.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.46, while it was recorded at 44.24 for the last single week of trading, and 69.70 for the last 200 days.

Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.64 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Transmedics Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.77.

Return on Total Capital for TMDX is now -17.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.05. Additionally, TMDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX] managed to generate an average of -$170,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Transmedics Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.74 and a Current Ratio set at 20.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Transmedics Group Inc [TMDX]

The top three institutional holders of TMDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.