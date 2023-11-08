Olo Inc [OLO] is -30.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Olo Inc [NYSE: OLO] loss -25.64% or -1.5 points to close at $4.35 with a heavy trading volume of 9125111 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Olo Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue up 22%, ARPU up 33% Year-over-Year.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) (“Olo” or the “Company”), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $5.00, the shares rose to $5.03 and dropped to $4.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OLO points out that the company has recorded -36.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 14.03% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, OLO reached to a volume of 9125111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Olo Inc [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Olo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLO in the course of the last twelve months was 57.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.96.

Trading performance analysis for OLO stock

Olo Inc [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.87. With this latest performance, OLO shares dropped by -23.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.96 for Olo Inc [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Olo Inc [OLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olo Inc [OLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.71 and a Gross Margin at +68.98. Olo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.79.

Return on Total Capital for OLO is now -6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olo Inc [OLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.87. Additionally, OLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olo Inc [OLO] managed to generate an average of -$64,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Olo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.96 and a Current Ratio set at 5.96.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Olo Inc [OLO]

