Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] is -66.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Olaplex Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: OLPX] traded at a high on 11/07/23, posting a 25.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.73. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:45 AM that OLAPLEX Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

J.P. Bilbrey, the Company’s interim Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our third quarter results and the encouraging early indicators from our increased investments support our belief that we are making solid progress towards stabilizing our sales trend in the second half of 2023. We remain excited about the untapped opportunities ahead of OLAPLEX and are implementing changes that we believe will position the brand for long-term profitable growth.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28977395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Olaplex Holdings Inc stands at 10.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.49%.

The market cap for OLPX stock reached $1.13 billion, with 650.09 million shares outstanding and 127.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, OLPX reached a trading volume of 28977395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $3.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.22.

How has OLPX stock performed recently?

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.83. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9466, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5403 for the last 200 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.91. Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 26.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.87. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] managed to generate an average of $1,402,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Olaplex Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.22 and a Current Ratio set at 9.32.

Insider trade positions for Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]

The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OLPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OLPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.