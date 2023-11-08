NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] gain 17.57% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

NXP Semiconductors NV [NASDAQ: NXPI] price surged by 1.64 percent to reach at $3.0. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM that NXP Expands S32 Platform with Motor Control Solution for Software-Defined Vehicle Edge Nodes.

A sum of 4284766 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. NXP Semiconductors NV shares reached a high of $191.49 and dropped to a low of $178.19 until finishing in the latest session at $185.80.

The one-year NXPI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.42. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $227.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors NV is set at 6.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.46, while it was recorded at 180.05 for the last single week of trading, and 189.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors NV Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. NXP Semiconductors NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.34. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $80,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.NXP Semiconductors NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors NV go to 7.85%.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NXPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.