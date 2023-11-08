NiSource Inc [NI] Stock trading around $25.06 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.34 during the day while it closed the day at $25.06. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer Randy Hulen to retire from NiSource after nearly 30 years.

NiSource announces new Vice President of Treasury Tchapo Napoe, and Chris Turnure promoted to Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Following nearly 30 years of service to NiSource (NYSE: NI), Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer, Randy Hulen, will retire effective December 31, 2023. As Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer, Randy has been responsible for NiSource’s investor communications and relations, corporate financing and cash management, while maintaining NiSource’s investment grade credit ratings.

NiSource Inc stock has also loss -0.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NI stock has declined by -7.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.92% and lost -8.61% year-on date.

The market cap for NI stock reached $10.36 billion, with 412.14 million shares outstanding and 411.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 5105747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for NiSource Inc [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.87, while it was recorded at 25.45 for the last single week of trading, and 27.07 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 8.30%.

NiSource Inc [NI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.