Market cap of Zillow Group Inc [Z] reaches 8.85B – now what?

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] price surged by 2.43 percent to reach at $0.9. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Redlining’s legacy: New Zillow maps show the continuing barriers to homeownership in Black neighborhoods.

Black families unable to buy homes due to a lack of credit are often stuck paying more in rent .

Lack of access to credit is keeping many renters from homeownership, despite those renters living in areas where a monthly mortgage payment is less than rent.

A sum of 3828825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. Zillow Group Inc shares reached a high of $38.25 and dropped to a low of $36.81 until finishing in the latest session at $38.01.

The one-year Z stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.43. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 34.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.49, while it was recorded at 36.95 for the last single week of trading, and 46.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Zillow Group Inc [Z] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.