Market cap of Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT] reaches 5.29B – now what?

Planet Fitness Inc [NYSE: PLNT] gained 13.41% on the last trading session, reaching $62.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

System-wide same store sales increased 8.4%Ended third quarter with total membership of more than 18.5 millionOpened 26 new Planet Fitness stores bringing total to 2,498Updates 2023 outlook.

Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Planet Fitness Inc represents 84.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.29 billion with the latest information. PLNT stock price has been found in the range of $61.55 to $65.297.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 5488233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $64.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for PLNT stock

Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.21. With this latest performance, PLNT shares gained by 30.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.09 for Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.20, while it was recorded at 56.48 for the last single week of trading, and 67.47 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.56 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Planet Fitness Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT] managed to generate an average of $35,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Planet Fitness Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Planet Fitness Inc [PLNT]

The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.