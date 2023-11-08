Market cap of Nuburu Inc [BURU] reaches 12.39M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Nuburu Inc [AMEX: BURU] jumped around 0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.35 at the close of the session, up 37.80%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that NUBURU Appoints Brian Knaley as new CEO.

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced the appointment of Brian Knaley as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dr. Mark Zediker, who has left the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Knaley has also joined NUBURU’s Board of Directors upon assuming the role.

Mr. Knaley, who had served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since February 2022, has over 25 years of experience in finance and operations. Prior to joining NUBURU, Mr. Knaley served as the chief financial officer of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), a provider of controlled environmental solutions, and as chief financial officer of Proximo Medical LLC, a start-up specializing in the commercialization of medical devices. He also served as senior vice president and interim chief financial officer of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY), a global manufacturer of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems. Mr. Knaley holds a BA in Accounting from Thomas More College and is a licensed CPA in the State of Ohio.

Nuburu Inc stock is now -95.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BURU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.38 and lowest of $0.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.00, which means current price is +46.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, BURU reached a trading volume of 8528150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15.

Nuburu Inc [BURU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, BURU shares gained by 20.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for Nuburu Inc [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3296, while it was recorded at 0.2800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9012 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for BURU is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuburu Inc [BURU] managed to generate an average of $285,677 per employee.Nuburu Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

