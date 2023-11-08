Market cap of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] reaches 3.79B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [NYSE: CWAN] gained 3.19% or 0.58 points to close at $18.74 with a heavy trading volume of 9566170 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Clearwater Analytics Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (“Clearwater” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), priced at a price to the public of $17.50 per share. The offering consists of 20,000,000 shares of Common Stock, upsized from the previously announced 17,000,000 shares, to be sold by certain affiliates of each of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Warburg Pincus LLC and Permira Advisers LLC (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Common Stock by the Selling Stockholders. The Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CWAN.” The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter and sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $18.39, the shares rose to $19.00 and dropped to $18.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CWAN points out that the company has recorded 25.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 786.65K shares, CWAN reached to a volume of 9566170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWAN shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWAN in the course of the last twelve months was 52.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.29.

Trading performance analysis for CWAN stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, CWAN shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 18.39 for the last single week of trading, and 17.17 for the last 200 days.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.72 and a Gross Margin at +70.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.63.

Return on Total Capital for CWAN is now 1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.42. Additionally, CWAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] managed to generate an average of -$4,611 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.29 and a Current Ratio set at 6.29.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]

The top three institutional holders of CWAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CWAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CWAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.