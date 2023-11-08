JP Morgan slashes price target on Welltower Inc. [WELL] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] slipped around -2.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $85.65 at the close of the session, down -2.83%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 10:31 PM that Welltower Announces Public Offering Price of 17,500,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) (“Welltower” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced the public offering for the 17,500,000 shares of its common stock previously sold (the “Offering”) to BofA Securities, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC for aggregate gross proceeds to Welltower of approximately $1.5 billion. Welltower has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares of common stock.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Welltower intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the acquisition of properties within the seniors housing and skilled nursing sectors, including those currently under contract and for general corporate purposes. On October 30, 2023, the Company disclosed approximately $1.0 billion of fully funded investments under contract and has entered into agreements to purchase an incremental $2.0 billion of properties as of November 6, 2023. In total, the $3.0 billion of granular acquisition activity is comprised of approximately $2.4 billion and $600 million of investments in the seniors housing and skilled nursing sectors, respectively. Pending such use, the net proceeds may be invested in short-term, investment grade, interest-bearing securities, certificates of deposit or indirect or guaranteed obligations of the United States.

Welltower Inc. stock is now 30.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WELL Stock saw the intraday high of $86.78 and lowest of $85.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.69, which means current price is +31.41% above from all time high which was touched on 11/03/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 9873632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $90.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.97.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.51, while it was recorded at 87.09 for the last single week of trading, and 78.68 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76 and a Gross Margin at +16.94. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.41.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.73. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $274,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.