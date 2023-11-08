Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] is -97.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hub Security Forecasts Over $10 Million in New Contracts in 2024 from a Key Contract with Top US Enterprise AI Firm in Groundbreaking Big4 Project.

Renowned for its cutting-edge AI applications, the collaborating Blackswan Technologies delivers a robust suite of cognitive computing capabilities that empower financial institutions and data-driven organizations. With a proven track record of providing comprehensive solutions to some of the world’s largest Professional Services Integrators and financial institutions, including major banks, this supplier stands at the forefront of technological innovation. [.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd stock has also loss -47.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUBC stock has declined by -16.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.16% and lost -97.61% year-on date.

The market cap for HUBC stock reached $51.77 million, with 88.79 million shares outstanding and 42.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.68M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 7842886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

HUBC stock trade performance evaluation

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.97. With this latest performance, HUBC shares gained by 76.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3998, while it was recorded at 0.5517 for the last single week of trading.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]: Institutional Ownership

