Hess Corporation [HES] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $171

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] loss -1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $142.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Hess Reports Estimated Results for the Third Quarter of 2023.

On October 23rd the Corporation entered into an agreement to merge with Chevron. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Hess Corporation represents 306.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.91 billion with the latest information. HES stock price has been found in the range of $141.70 to $144.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, HES reached a trading volume of 4425258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $170.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 111.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HES stock

Hess Corporation [HES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, HES shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.43, while it was recorded at 144.99 for the last single week of trading, and 143.27 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.84. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.60.

Return on Total Capital for HES is now 26.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Corporation [HES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.49. Additionally, HES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Corporation [HES] managed to generate an average of $1,291,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Hess Corporation [HES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Corporation go to 7.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hess Corporation [HES]

The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.