Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] moved up 3.04: Why It’s Important

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.24%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that GOODYEAR TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON BOARD-LED STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will provide an update on Wednesday, Nov. 15, regarding the comprehensive assessment led by the Strategic and Operational Review Committee of its Board of Directors.

The Company will host a public call on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the committee’s recommendations to maximize shareholder value creation. A related press release and presentation will also be made available that morning on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock rose by 26.03%. The one-year Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.17. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.65 billion, with 282.90 million shares outstanding and 281.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 7428545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.42, while it was recorded at 12.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. go to 3.62%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.