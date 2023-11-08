Goldman slashes price target on Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.38 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:05 AM that Enterprise Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise”) (NYSE: EPD) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Enterprise reported net income attributable to common unitholders of $1.3 billion, or $0.60 per common unit on a fully diluted basis for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 billion, or $0.62 per common unit on a fully diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2022.

Enterprise Products Partners L P stock is now 9.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPD Stock saw the intraday high of $26.38 and lowest of $26.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.95, which means current price is +9.78% above from all time high which was touched on 10/17/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 5011958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.03, while it was recorded at 26.35 for the last single week of trading, and 26.38 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Enterprise Products Partners L P’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.39.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.97. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] managed to generate an average of $745,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.