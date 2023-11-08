For Matterport Inc [MTTR], Analyst sees a drop to $2. What next?

- Advertisements -

Matterport Inc [NASDAQ: MTTR] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.68 during the day while it closed the day at $2.67. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Matterport Introduces CAD File Add-On, a One-Click CAD Creation Tool To Simplify Design Workflows.

Coming soon, the new add-on feature will produce editable CAD drawings direct from Matterport digital twins, reducing design and documentation time.

Matterport Inc stock has also gained 30.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTTR stock has declined by -0.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.37% and lost -4.64% year-on date.

The market cap for MTTR stock reached $804.31 million, with 290.54 million shares outstanding and 249.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, MTTR reached a trading volume of 9011524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Matterport Inc [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $4.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matterport Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

MTTR stock trade performance evaluation

Matterport Inc [MTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.88. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 23.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for Matterport Inc [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc [MTTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Matterport Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.79.

Return on Total Capital for MTTR is now -63.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matterport Inc [MTTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, MTTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matterport Inc [MTTR] managed to generate an average of -$188,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Matterport Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.46 and a Current Ratio set at 9.71.

Matterport Inc [MTTR]: Institutional Ownership

