EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $30.50

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: EH] price plunged by -12.70 percent to reach at -$1.9.

A sum of 6529503 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 860.71K shares. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $14.25 and dropped to a low of $12.3001 until finishing in the latest session at $13.06.

The one-year EH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.19. The average equity rating for EH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $30.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

EH Stock Performance Analysis:

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, EH shares dropped by -23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 248.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.96, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EHang Holdings Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.61 and a Gross Margin at +42.36. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.62.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -79.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.01. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR [EH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.