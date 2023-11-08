Dynatrace Inc [DT] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $58

- Advertisements -

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.08%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace Launches New Kubernetes Experience for Platform Engineering Teams.

Provides a holistic view and facilitates automation of Kubernetes environments to enable teams to deliver flawless and secure innovation faster.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced its new Kubernetes Experience for platform engineering teams. Powered by the Dynatrace® platform’s observability, security, AI, and automation capabilities, the experience enables platform engineers to do the following:.

Over the last 12 months, DT stock rose by 50.11%. The one-year Dynatrace Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.85. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.36 billion, with 290.41 million shares outstanding and 237.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, DT stock reached a trading volume of 8142458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $55.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.97, while it was recorded at 46.74 for the last single week of trading, and 46.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc [DT] managed to generate an average of $25,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

DT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 12.30%.

Dynatrace Inc [DT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.