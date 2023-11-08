D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Stock trading around $121.17 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.06%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.30 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

Over the last 12 months, DHI stock rose by 61.17%. The one-year D.R. Horton Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.75. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $40.99 billion, with 343.95 million shares outstanding and 295.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, DHI stock reached a trading volume of 4236687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $142.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.06. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.40, while it was recorded at 116.22 for the last single week of trading, and 108.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D.R. Horton Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.02 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 33.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.53. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $442,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.D.R. Horton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 8.21.

DHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -6.32%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.