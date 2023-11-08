Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Revenue clocked in at $749.03 million, down -30.06% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] slipped around -0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.35 at the close of the session, down -5.62%. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 6:57 PM that Coeur Files Early Warning Report Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (“Avino”) has filed a prospectus supplement dated October 27, 2023 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated April 11, 2023 qualifying the distribution of up to 14 million common shares of Avino (the “Offered Shares”) to be sold by Coeur to eligible investors outside of Canada at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, representing estimated gross proceeds of approximately US$7 million to Coeur (the “Offering”). The Prospectus Supplement was prepared and filed in satisfaction of Avino’s obligation to Coeur under a Registration Rights Agreement dated March 21, 2022.

Coeur Mining Inc stock is now -30.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.45 and lowest of $2.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.55, which means current price is +16.34% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 7937586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.