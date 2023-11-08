Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] fell -34.44% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.16%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun will participate at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 am ET.

The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Over the last 12 months, CFG stock dropped by -35.67%. The one-year Citizens Financial Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.72. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.19 billion, with 492.28 million shares outstanding and 469.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, CFG stock reached a trading volume of 4946771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $31.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.16. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.18, while it was recorded at 25.18 for the last single week of trading, and 30.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] managed to generate an average of $109,746 per employee.Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

CFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.